Water outage reported across Aylesbury neighbourhood forces school closure

A majority of households in one district of Aylesbury are without water due to pressure issues affecting a neighbourhood network.

In Kingsbrook, many streets are currently without water and an investigation has been launched by Leep Utilities, the area’s company in charge of the network.

Kingsbrook View Academy confirmed this morning that it was closed due to its water supply being turned off in connection with the issue.

Leep confirmed this afternoon that the issue was caused by a high-pressure surge on its network on Sunday. The company says this has now been resolved and repair work on the issue has been completed.

A spokesperson added: “Our teams are continuing work to repair the secondary issue – the bursts to local pipes caused by the earlier surge. We are aiming for a full resolution to the current no-water problem this evening, though this depends on progress with these complex repairs. Our teams will remain on site to continue to monitor the situation once water is restored.

“As a precaution, arrangements have been confirmed to set up bottled water stations if some customers remain without water later tonight. Our next update is expected at around 6:00 pm, when we will share further information on the progress of repairs and, if needed, details and timings of bottled water station locations.”

Some residents have shared on Facebook that the fluctuating water pressures led to leaks within their households and Leep has confirmed it is not responsible for fixing interior issues.

Across social media residents have been sharing contact information of plumbers to fix household issues and one company confirmed it was moving back appointments to assist with the water damage households were experiencing.

Some residents have expressed frustration with the lack of updates provided by the utility firm, with one noting that its first statement came over 24 hours after the issue was first reported. They said the company should be investigated by Ofwat for its ‘mishandling’ of the significant outage.

It is believed that an apartment block was flooded during the surge of water pressure many households experienced during Sunday evening. Several residents have commented to say they experienced leaks from their sinks and washing machines due to unpredictable pressures.