Warmer weather expected in Aylesbury Vale but forecaster warns of more showers

As we reported last week, July 2023 was wetter and cooler than normal, and was very disappointing for those holidaying in the UK and hoping to take to the outdoors. The poor weather wasn’t done there, however, and the first half of August has also seen temperatures in this region below where they should be, for the most part.

For August as a whole so far, temperatures across the Vale of Aylesbury are running at around 1.5C below the seasonal average. This has been balanced out between night-times in which temperatures have been close to where they should be, and daytimes that have seen temperatures often 2-3C below normal.

If you cast your minds back to last Thursday (10 August) and Friday, however, we finally saw weather worthy of the summer holidays. Maximum temperatures on both days reached around 25-26C in Aylesbury and there was plenty of sunshine. These daytime highs were around 2-3C above the seasonal norm, but were far lower than some of the hot days we’ve experienced in recent years.

More rain is anticipated this week. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

To find temperatures similar to last week’s, we need to travel all the way back to 9 July, during which temperatures reached 23C. In other words, we’ve experienced a whole month during which the daytime maximum temperatures have failed to reached what would be considered normal. Even by British weather standards, often mocked for disappointing summers, the past month has been unusually grim.

The good news is that things have now warmed up and temperatures over the next couple of days will be comfortably in the mid-20s Celsius, with some sunshine too. There are indications that the weekend may see some very warm, humid air, but with this will come the threat of showers and thunderstorms.

Nationally, the Met Office has issued a further warning to UK residents as thunderstorms could lead to flooding in parts of northern England and Scotland.

In the yellow alert released by the weather service, the Met Office warns of “heavy, persistent and perhaps thundery” rain.