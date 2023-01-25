Warm hub launched in Aylesbury and across Bucks to support local communities

A warm space initiative has been launched in Aylesbury to support people struggling during the cost of living crisis.

People can visit the Jubilee Hall in Bierton to receive access to basic services and socialise with friendly volunteers.

Between December 2022 and February 2023 the hall is accommodating residents who need to save money on heating costs.

People gathering at Jubilee Hall

It also acts as a welcoming place for people to visit who may be having a tough time over winter.

As well as light-refreshments, there are also activities for people to get involved with, they can read the day’s papers and free Wi-Fi for people to use whilst they are there.

One resident enjoyed playing dominoes and teaching patience to another guest during their visit to the Bierton hall.

The centre is open between 2pm to 4pm.

Across Buckinghamshire similar projects have been launched this week as part of a village hall campaign.

Village Halls Week 2023 celebrates the work done by not-for-profit organisations supporting local residents and business struggling with soaring costs.

These halls are places people can visit to stay warm and receive support without having to travel further afield.

Research conducted by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), which organises the annual campaign, found that in 60% of countryside areas, community buildings are the only place for local people to socialise.

Local charity Community Impact Bucks supports the campaign, community development officer Frankie Hockham, said: “Community buildings or village halls in Buckinghamshire are valuable assets, providing safe and inclusive spaces for people of all ages and backgrounds to come together and enjoy a wide range of activities.

“They are a vital part of our local heritage, a place to come together and share experiences and are a great way to build a sense of community spirit. Becoming a warm space – such as Bierton’s Jubilee Hall – is just one way of the latest ways that community buildings are hubs at the centre of our villages and towns.”