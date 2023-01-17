ASDA in Aylesbury launches new meal deal plan to feed families of four each week for under £20
The supermarket giant is looking to help families through this difficult financial period
ASDA has announced a new money-saving scheme for families which is arriving at its Aylesbury supermarket.
At ASDA stores across the country and including the site in Stoke Mandeville, its launched a seven meals for under £20 campaign.
Announced today (17 January), the supermarket chain confirmed it is launching a new campaign in response to the cost of living crisis.
Due to soaring energy bills and rising costs for everyday goods many families in Bucks are struggling and having to make sacrifices to adapt and survive.
Now, ASDA claims it has uncovered a series of easy to follow recipes that will allow families to buy seven evening meals for under £20.
The ingredients for these affordable meals can be found in the supermarket’s Just Essentials range.
Available meals range from Tuna and Tomato Pasta to Chicken Stew and Rice, the recipe plan aims to help families plan and cook a whole week's worth of dinners for as little as £2.10 a pop.
ASDA’s plan can be found online here, customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket, before following the method to create each meal which is also available online.
Other dishes included in the scheme are: Bacon and Pea Frittata, Chicken Stew and Rice, Chicken Pasta, Fish Pie, Fish Biryani and Sausage and Mash.
ASDA launched its Just Essentials range last year and it won the Quality Food Awards “Own Label Brand of the Year”. Prices in that range start from just 16p, it includes both fresh produce and cupboard essentials.
Sam Dickson, acting chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Our reputation for offering quality, low-cost food products means that we’re trusted by families and shoppers looking for good food on a budget. Following the successful launch of our Just Essentials range, our 7 meals for £20 plan goes one step further by offering recipe suggestions that can help customers create delicious, healthy meals for the whole family at a time when customers are looking for ways to make their shopping budgets work harder.”