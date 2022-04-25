Waddesdon Manor reveals summer line-up including return of outdoor theatre

Interactive activities are lined up for the next half-term in May, while an 18th century ballet is coming to the outdoor stage in June.

Organisers say the ballet hasn’t been staged in 280 years.

The Lord Chamberlain's Men (c) Photo by Jack Offord

Eythrope Walled Garden Tour

Every Wednesday from 18 May to 19 October at 10:15am and 1:15pm

Guests can discover the four-acre walled garden, glasshouses and orchard at Eythrope, the private Rothschild garden.

Visits are by guided tour only and include a light meal with savoury and sweet elements inspired by the produce from Eythrope.

Eythrope Garden Tour © Waddesdon, photo by Paul Hewes

An adult ticket costs £50 which includes a meal, free grounds entrance and a meal

An Italian Feast with Frescobaldi

Saturday 28 May at 7pm

Marchesi Frescobaldi is one of Italy’s most celebrated winemakers, and its global ambassador.

Colourscape © Waddesdon, photo by Peter Greenway

He will be hosting a wine-sampling event which concludes with a five-course dinner served with carefully-selected wines.

It costs £99.50

May Half-Term

Colourscape

The South Front Parterre © Waddesdon Manor, National Trust, photo by Chris Lacey

Saturday 28 May to Sunday 5 June from 10:30am to 4:30pm

This May half-term, an immersive experience of colour, light, space and music lands on Waddesdon’s lawns.

Returning to Waddesdon for its eighth year, Colourscape is for visitors of all ages.

Advance booking is recommended, it costs £6 per adult and £4 per child, plus normal grounds admissions.

May Half-Term

Birds and Beasts trail

Saturday 28 May to Sunday 5 June 10am to 4pm

Guests are encouraged to discover the animals of Waddesdon with a new outdoor Birds and Beasts trail, youngsters can adventure in the Woodland Playground and enjoy a picnic in the grounds.

£3.50 per trail which includes a souvenir, plus normal Grounds admission applies. One trail per child

Cellar visit and tasting

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, from 15 April to 31 May, from noon

Join one of Waddesdon’s wine experts for a short tour of the atmospheric wine cellars, which house over 15,000 bottles of Rothschild wine, before an informal tasting of two Rothschilds wines.

£7.50 per person, plus normal grounds admissions apply

What’s On June 2022

The Teapot Prince

Thursday 16 and Friday 17 June, 6pm to 9pm

A contemporary reimagining of the lost 18th century French Ballet des Porcelaines—The Teapot Prince—will be performed in the fairy-tale grounds of Waddesdon Manor, bringing to life a story of magic, desire and exotic entanglement.

Guests will also enjoy a talk by the ballet company, exclusive access to the Manor’s west galleries and a chance to preview an Edmond du Waal display until 8.30pm.

Adult tickets cost £32, £16 per child

As You Like It – The Lord Chamberlain’s Men

Thursday 23 June, gates open at 6pm

The Lord Chamberlain’s Men, invites you to join them once again for an evening of Shakespearean comedy.

Adult tickets cost £20.50, it is £11 per child

Dinner with Gusbourne Estate Wines

Saturday 25 June at 7pm

Enjoy a sparkling aperitif in the atmospheric wine cellars, followed by a delicious five-course dinner served with wines from the Gusbourne Estate’s portfolio.