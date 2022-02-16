Special outdoor Michael Ball concert announced at Waddesdon Manor this summer

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will be performing a special outdoor picnic concert in Waddesdon Manor this summer.

Announced on Monday (14 February), the famous tenors have included Waddesdon Manor in their summer tour, where they've organised three outdoor events.

Ball and Boe are coming to Waddesdon on Monday 4 July , it is sandwiched in between separate showings at Longleat in Wiltshire and Chewton Gate in New Milton.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe

Performing songs from their four hit albums, they visit Wiltshire on 28 June and New Milton on 12 July.

Ball and Boe’s debut release ‘Together’ became the UK’s best-selling album of 2016, claiming the number one spot at Christmas that year.

Their follow-up ‘Together Again’ brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and ‘Back Together’, their third album, landed them the No.2 spot.

In November, Michael and Alfie released a collection of Christmas classics (along with a self-penned track from Michael), which, again, topped the Official Albums Chart.

As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.