Lord Jacob Rothschild, of the world-famous family has died aged 87, Waddesdon Manor confirmed this morning (26 February).

His death was confirmed by the Buckinghamshire tourist site’s X account. A Waddesdon Manor spokesperson said: “The Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon Manor are deeply saddened to announce the death of Lord Rothschild, businessman, entrepreneur, philanthropist and cultural leader. He will be greatly missed by his family, his colleagues and his many friends.”

Lord Rothschild served in the House of Lords between 1991 and 1999, and is a descendant of the Rothschild family, considered to be one of the wealthiest group’s in the world. In its annual Rich List last year, The Sunday Times estimated that the family was worth £825 million.

He has been described as a major figure in the family’s banking dynasty and was chairman of RIT Capital Partners plc, which has been identified as one of the largest investment trusts quoted on the London Stock Exchange.

He was also chairman of the Rothschild Foundation, a charitable trust based at Waddesdon Manor, which was set up to preserve the tourist site and its picturesque surroundings.

A charity spokesperson noted that Lord Rothschild also held leadership roles within the National Gallery and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The spokesperson said: “He was committed to helping communities, the environment, education and above all, the arts. His exemplary service to his country was recognised on several occasions, with a GBE, a CVO and as a member of the Order of Merit.

“Jacob Rothschild was an extraordinary person, and his loss will be felt by many. The family is committed to continuing his legacy and the foundation which he loved and endowed. His daughter Hannah assumes the role of Chair of the Rothschild Foundation.”

He inherited Waddesdon Manor from his aunt Dorothy de Rothschild in 1988. He was credited with the restoration of the manor, which has become a popular tourist site.