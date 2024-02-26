Record-holding Aylesbury swimmer hopes to make the GB Paralympics team after battling sepsis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Even though she was desperately unwell with sepsis after catching Covid and has recently been diagnosed with autism, it hasn’t stopped plucky Aylesbury-based teenager Olivia Newman-Baronius from attempting to achieve her goals – representing her country at the Paralympics, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

In spite of her health issues, she’s been on a punishing training schedule. This paid off recently when she achieved two British butterfly records – the 100m and 200m – in the S14 (intellectual ability) category.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old has been invited to compete at the World Para-Series in Italy in March, when she hopes to attain international classification, then the Olympic trials in London in April – which could lead to the Paralympics.

Plucky teenager Olivia Newman-Baronius who beat sepsis and an autism diagnosis to follow her dream of swimming for her country. She's taking part in Paralympic trials in April.

Proud mum Emma – an equality, diversity and inclusion specialist – says: "Given how ill she was – and it did get pretty serious – no-one would have thought less of her if she’d taken a long time to recover or even given up altogether.

“But that’s not our Olivia. The thought of not competing doesn’t enter the equation. Her attitude is ‘if it doesn’t kill me, it will make me swim harder.’ Many people will find that hard to relate to – but a Paralympian mindset is on a different level.”

Olivia was a natural water baby and has been swimming competitively since she was six, when she joined her local club, Linslade Crusaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At nine she was competing at county level and by 12, she was swimming at nationals. The following year, she was placed on the Swim England Talent Pathway.

A proud moment for 17-year-old swimmer Olivia Newman-Baronius who's been competing since she was six

A Year 12 pupil at The Grange, she spent 10 days in hospital after catching Covid suffering from sepsis. She lost all her muscle strength and was eventually diagnosed with gastroparesis. It took almost two years to return to full fitness.

Emma says Olivia’s journey has been a series of victories both big and small, alongside some low points and accompanying heart ache: "But when I see her competing at such a high level, I catch myself thinking about her getting into the pool for the first time, wearing armbands.

"That’s when I get really emotional. It’s been an amazing, exhausting adventure – for her as an athlete as well as we who support her. And it isn’t close to being over – although it nearly was at one point.”

Olivia’s dad James runs a burger van on the A41.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma smiles: “It’s an important pubic service – everyone needs good quality protein and fluids, even if they’re not international swimmers.”

Olivia, who’s currently with Maxwell Swimming Club in Aylesbury, said: “I’m so excited to see where the next months take me – an opportunity not just to swim at the highest level, but to see the world too.

"If I get selected to represent Team GB that will be my greatest honour.”