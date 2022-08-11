Bucks Herald reader, Martin Abraham, has captured the flooding on Cannon Hill in Ashendon.
Thames Valley Police announced Cannon Hill had been closed while workmen deal with a major water leak in the area.
Most Popular
-
1
Shut down care home near Aylesbury sold to become new social housing development
-
2
New rare video footage uncovered showing Aylesbury change over the years
-
3
Pictures: Rare gem of a historic cottage in Aylesbury old town goes on the market
-
4
Road near Aylesbury closed as workmen deal with major water leak
-
5
Video shows flooding from major water leak near Aylesbury causing road closure
Announced at roughly 1pm today (11 August), the latest police line is that members of the public should “avoid the area”.
The police force advised that the water could take “several hours” to clear.
Martin’s video which can be found within this article shows just how deep the flooding has become.
Certain vehicles couldn’t pass through the deep water until it was cleared, while the water was also spreading and gushing into nearby fields.
Thames Valley Police announced that workmen from local water service providers were on the scene attempting to stop the leak.
The closure starts at the Winchendon Road junction with Cannon Hill.
The second closure is located at Wootton Road and Main Street, Ashendon.