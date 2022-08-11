Video shows flooding from major water leak near Aylesbury causing road closure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Herald reader, Martin Abraham, has captured the flooding on Cannon Hill in Ashendon.

Thames Valley Police announced Cannon Hill had been closed while workmen deal with a major water leak in the area.

The flood in Ashendon, photo by Martin Abraham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Announced at roughly 1pm today (11 August), the latest police line is that members of the public should “avoid the area”.

The police force advised that the water could take “several hours” to clear.

Martin’s video which can be found within this article shows just how deep the flooding has become.

queues in Ashendon, photo from Martin Abraham

Certain vehicles couldn’t pass through the deep water until it was cleared, while the water was also spreading and gushing into nearby fields.

Thames Valley Police announced that workmen from local water service providers were on the scene attempting to stop the leak.

The closure starts at the Winchendon Road junction with Cannon Hill.