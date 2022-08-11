Road near Aylesbury closed as workmen deal with major water leak

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A road closure has been reported in Ashendon while staff from water service providers in the area attempt to stop the flow.

Thames Valley Police confirms Cannon Hill has been closed to the public and may remain out of use for “several hours”.

The road may remain closed for "several hours"

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the police force announced the closure at roughly 1pm today (11 August).

The first closure is at Winchendon Road, by the junction with Cannon Hill.

Further blockades are in place at Wootton Road and Main Street, Ashendon.