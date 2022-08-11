Road near Aylesbury closed as workmen deal with major water leak

A road has been closed near Aylesbury to allow workmen to resolve a major water leak reported at a small village.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 2:06 pm

A road closure has been reported in Ashendon while staff from water service providers in the area attempt to stop the flow.

Thames Valley Police confirms Cannon Hill has been closed to the public and may remain out of use for “several hours”.

The road may remain closed for "several hours"

A spokesperson for the police force announced the closure at roughly 1pm today (11 August).

The first closure is at Winchendon Road, by the junction with Cannon Hill.

Further blockades are in place at Wootton Road and Main Street, Ashendon.

Thames Valley Police is advising members of the public to “avoid the area”.