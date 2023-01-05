News you can trust since 1832
Vehicle destroyed after catching fire in Princes Risborough

Firefighters used environmental packs to reduce contamination after the blaze

By James Lowson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A vehicle was destroyed after catching fire in Princes Risborough yesterday afternoon (4 January).

On Brimmers Road emergency responders arrived to discover a car which was already alight.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine to the scene at 12:40pm.

Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Despite their best efforts, the vehicle was totally destroyed.

The fire service also used an environmental pack to reduce oil contamination at the site of the incident.