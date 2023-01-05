A vehicle was destroyed after catching fire in Princes Risborough yesterday afternoon (4 January).

On Brimmers Road emergency responders arrived to discover a car which was already alight.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine to the scene at 12:40pm.

Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

Despite their best efforts, the vehicle was totally destroyed.