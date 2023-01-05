Vehicle destroyed after catching fire in Princes Risborough
Firefighters used environmental packs to reduce contamination after the blaze
A vehicle was destroyed after catching fire in Princes Risborough yesterday afternoon (4 January).
On Brimmers Road emergency responders arrived to discover a car which was already alight.
Advertisement
Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent one engine to the scene at 12:40pm.
Firefighters used one set of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.
Advertisement
Despite their best efforts, the vehicle was totally destroyed.
The fire service also used an environmental pack to reduce oil contamination at the site of the incident.