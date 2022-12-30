NHS declares 'critical incident' in Bucks as patients experience long waits at Stoke Mandeville Hospital

A critical incident has been declared by the NHS in Buckinghamshire in reaction to way its resources have been stretched at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Throughout the county the NHS is experiencing severe and sustained operational pressures.

However, Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has highlighted the struggles of staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Stoke Mandeville Hospital

An NHS spokesman said: “Our emergency department at Stoke Mandeville Hospital is under significant pressure and patients are experiencing very long waits. This is particularly concerning as we head into a long bank holiday weekend.

“Our focus is making sure our patients are safe and that we keep our critical services running for our most vulnerable residents. We are working with our

partners within the NHS and social care to assist us with patient flow and safe discharge.”

During this difficult period for the health service people in Bucks are being asked to assist by only calling A&E and visiting the hospital in an emergency.

If people need advice or assistance they are asked to visit the NHS website here or to call 111.

People are also encouraged to visit their local pharmacy for assistance with minor health issues such as including colds, skin problems and earaches.

If you are unsure on where your nearest pharmacy is that information can be looked up on the NHS website.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust has confirmed that Elective procedures and outpatients appointments are currently still going ahead but are under constant review.

An NHS spokesman added: “We are monitoring this situation very closely and as always, we remain committed to providing the best possible care for our patients. Thank you for your support and understanding at this challenging time.”

Latest NHS Digital figures show that patients are often having to wait over four hours for emergency care.

Nationally, it has been discovered that people have been forced to wait for up to 15 hours for A&E support.

