Unprecedented demand reported at Aylesbury Foodbank as residents struggle with cost of living crisis

Aylesbury Foodbank has announced its service has reached an “unprecedented” level of demand.

At the service a record number of people have visited to receive free meals as living costs continue to increase in the UK.

With supermarket and energy costs soaring in 2022, more and more residents across the country are struggling.

A previous Aylesbury Foodbank collection

Figures from Aylesbury foodbank show that 1,100 people needed assistance in December 2022 and January 2023.

Since opening in December 2022, the food banks has never seen such high demand.

However the food bank has revealed it continues to receive great support from the Aylesbury community.

A spokesman for the not-for-profit organisation highlighted the fact regular donors continue to provide goods to the foodbank. Also, the Mayor’s 10 Tonne Challenge has led to additional donations and meant more people contributing.

Food which comes via Aylesbury Mayor Councillor Dixon’s scheme to contribute 10 tonnes of food in 12 months is parcelled up to leave the warehouse as soon as it arrives.

Throughout his 12-month tenure as the mayor of Aylesbury Town Council the official hopes to provide a substantial amount of food to the support hub.

Local organisations and businesses have contributed to this campaign, donations have been provided at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre events. Also, staff and members of the Pegasus Gym in Aylesbury completed exhausting endurance challenges to raise funds for the food bank.

A spokesman for the charity said: “In past years the Christmas donations would have lasted until late March but this year they did not fulfil all the January requirements even though they were the highest on record. As a result, we are having to purchase between £2000 and £3000 of food every month to ensure no family referred to us goes without.”

More figures provided by the food bank highlight how many more people are now reliant on its services. In its first year 745 people used Aylesbury Foodbank, now more than 700 people visit each month. Between April 2021 to March 2022 7,160 people visited Aylesbury Foodbank.

This means the amount of food needed has increased to 58,176kg from 6,406kg. In January alone 10,102kg was given out.

Kevin Piper - chair of trustees for Aylesbury Foodbank, said "We are blown away by the tremendous support we receive from Individuals and Companies from the Aylesbury Area; we would not be able to carry out our work to feed those in need without this support. Times are hard at present for many people, and our volunteers and staff work tirelessly to keep up with the demands placed on us. Sadly, we have seen a tremendous growth in demand for support the last few years and even since Christmas 2022: As long as there is a need in Aylesbury, we will be here to meet people's needs, we all wish and work towards a future where people do not have to depend upon food banks."