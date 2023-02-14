Plans to increase council tax by 4.99 per cent approved in Buckinghamshire

Plans to raise council tax by the maximum amount allowed without triggering a local election have been approved today (14 February).

Bucks Council announced this evening that its draft to raise tax by 4.99 per cent was approved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cabinet members okayed the draft budget plan for the financial year 2023-24, ending a final decision by full Council at a meeting next Wednesday (22 February).

Bucks Council Leader, Councillor Martin Tett

Money raised from the tax increase will be used to fund school and road improvement schemes the council reports.

In the draft two per cent of the proposed rise is a Government precept which will be allocated to social care, while the other raise has been authorised by the council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Increased costs and current national inflation means Bucks Council states it needs an additional £63 million to cover its costs for the coming year.

If the draft is greenlit next week, Band D households will pay an £1.61 per week.

Bucks Council leader Martin Tett said: “I first want to highlight that this budget has been shaped by residents and fully scrutinised by a cross-party group of councillors. Our spending proposals were informed by responses we had to our ‘Money Matters’ budget consultation at the end of last year, and once the plans were shaped, they’ve been heavily reviewed by scrutiny committee, and we’ve considered that feedback during today’s meeting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It means we’ve arrived at a budget to put forward next week for a final decision at council, and this year has probably been the most challenging on record in which to make these choices. Global and political turbulence, high inflation and cost of living pressures are impacting us all and as an organisation running public services, we are not immune to rising prices, yet we have to protect our residents from swallowing all that inflationary pressure. However, as almost all of our income (93%) now comes from council tax and business rates, with the rise in the costs of providing our services, it means we’ve had to propose a further rise in council tax this year.

“I do not take this lightly and want to urge any household concerned with meeting their costs to contact our council tax team direct and if needed, to also take a look at the cost of living advice on our webpages. You can also look to spread council tax payments over the full twelve months so as to lower the monthly cost.