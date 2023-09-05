Crossing at school in Stoke Mandeville made safer by improvement works

The crossing was improved during the summer break

An upgraded crossing outside of an Aylesbury school has been unveiled by Bucks Council.

A crossing on Lower Road by Stoke Mandeville Combined School has been altered to be safer for cyclists and those walking to the institution.

It is now a Toucan crossing, allowing pedestrians and cyclists to cross the road safely together.

Councillor Steven Broadbent and Headteacher, Eileen Stewart, with pupils at the new crossing

Council officials completed the work which was authorised using money from the HS2 Road Safety Fund.

This fund was developed in order to leave a legacy of safer roads for communities impacted by HS2 construction.

Bucks Council has confirmed money from the fund has been used on a number of other recently completed projects.

Councillor Steven Broadbent said: “We are delighted to have been able to bring about this improvement for local residents. This scheme was specifically about introducing a range of measures to improve the visibility of the existing crossing, as well as introducing a safe place for cyclists to cross the busy B4443. We know the changes will be much welcomed by everyone in the local community.”

Bucks Council states this is the first of four similar projects at schools around the county.

Councillor Broadbent added: “The disruption caused by the ongoing HS2 works on our doorstep continues to be a real headache for many local residents but with access to this funding, we are at least able to address a range of road safety concerns that might otherwise not have been possible so we can continue in our efforts to improve road safety for everyone across the county.”

Headteacher of Stoke Mandeville Combined School, Eileen Stewart added: “As a Silver Award Travel Plan School, this new crossing is a welcome addition to our school environment and will improve safety for pupils. It will further encourage our children and their parents to consider sustainable travel options such as walking, cycling or scooting instead of using the car.”

HS2 has other funding initiatives which local businesses can apply to, as well as community and environmental funds, which residents can offer suggestions to.