Ukraine Crisis fund launched in Bucks

The council has joined forces with the Heart of Bucks Community Foundation to create the scheme.

Henry Allmand, Chief Executive Officer of the Heart of Bucks Community Foundation said: “The situation for those in the Ukraine is perilous and the outlook is challenging.

"With many families forced to flee their homes and seek safe refuge elsewhere, we are working in close partnership with Buckinghamshire Council to ensure that charitable donations from the generous residents in Buckinghamshire can be used to provide support to the refugees sheltered here in our wonderful county.

Bucks Council lit up in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

"Working closely with the council we are coordinating the collection of financial donations from across our communities to support newly arrived Ukrainian refugees settling in Buckinghamshire.

"The funds raised from this appeal will support the vulnerable households that have been given shelter in Buckinghamshire from the war in Ukraine.”

Figures from the Diocese of Oxford revealed that roughly 200 people in the Thames Valley had expressed interest in providing accommodation for Ukrainians in the policing area covering Bucks.

A host of Collection points and examples of people distributing aid to Ukrainian refugees via Poland have also been charted in Bucks.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett added: “It is heartening to see thousands of people offer to open their homes to a refugee from the current conflict in Ukraine; yet again Buckinghamshire communities display huge generosity in times of crisis.

“We know from other refugee programmes how this warm welcome makes all the difference to these extremely vulnerable people fleeing the most horrific circumstances.

"Many people will not be in a position to open their homes to a Ukrainian family but still want to help in the best way they can.

"This is why we are supporting the Heart of Bucks Ukraine Crisis Fund as another means of providing support for any arrivals into Buckinghamshire.

"We have also formed a local strategic partnership to be in the best possible position across the whole of Buckinghamshire to coordinate a strong response to whatever scenario presents.

"It means we have representatives from across the community, education, health, safeguarding and other services all aligned to support any arrivals as best we can.”

Heart of Bucks is creating grants for charities who are supporting the Ukrainian refugees.

In some cases donations may be made via the charity to Ukrainian households directly, this will only be granted on advice from a council sponsor liaison officer.

So far over £6,000 has been raised via the fund, which can be accessed online here.

Heart of Bucks has set up an email account where people can request more information on the donation scheme, it is [email protected]

Bucks Council previously stated it would support Ukrainian refugees in need of immediate accommodation in the days after Russia invaded, with a council spokesman stating the local authority was 'horrified and utterly appalled' by Russia’s attack.