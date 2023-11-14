Two women hospitalised after collision involving two vehicles in Aston Clinton

Two women remain in hospital receiving treatment after the crash

Two women were taken to hospital after being involved in a collision in Aston Clinton on Sunday (12 November).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (14 November) that the two drivers involved in the crash are still receiving treatment in hospital.

At around 10.30am, a blue Renault Clio and a white Skoda Yeti were involved in the collision at the junction of London Road, Tring Hill and Upper Icknield Way.

Police have confirmed one driver is a woman in her late teens, the other is a woman in her 80s. Thames Valley Police states that both sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, and were taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital, where they both remain.

The police force has confirmed no one else was injured during the incident and no arrests have been made.

Investigating officer PC Nicholas Gent, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.

“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were driving in the area at the time of the collision to please check their recordings in case they have captured something that could assist the investigation. You can send footage to us using this online portal.