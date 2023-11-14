Bucks man arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault
He was arrested by the police on Thursday
A man from Buckinghamshire has been arrested on suspicion of assault and sexual assault, Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (14 November).
A 24-year-old man from Prestwood was arrested on Thursday (9 November) on suspicion of assault and sexual assault.
He has been released on police bail until 9 February 2024.
Officers arrested him in connection to an incident that occurred on 24 August in Prestwood, Great Missenden.