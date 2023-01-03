News you can trust since 1832
Two teenage boys charged with robbery in Bucks after two incidents allegedly involving knives

Both boys are 15 years old

By James Lowson
30 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jan 2023, 10:48am

Two teenage boys will appear in court later this week after being charged with robbery in relation to incidents in Buckinghamshire.

One boy, 15, was charged with two counts of robbery on Thursday (29 December).

Another 15-year-old boy was charged with one count of robbery on the same date.

They were charged in relation to two incidents
Neither suspect has been named publically for legal reasons.

Their charges relate to robberies at the junction of Bridge Street and Mendy Street in High Wycombe, at around 7.40pm on 16 December.

And a further robbery in Centre Parade, Monks Risborough, at around 4pm on the following day.

Thames Valley Police reports that on both occasions the offenders produced items that looked like knives during the robberies.

Sharp objects were used to intimidate victims into handing over coats twice, both victims were teenage boys.

The defendants appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Friday (30 December).

The boy with two charges was remanded in custody, while the other defendant has been released on conditional bail.

Both are due to appear at the same court on Friday (6 January).