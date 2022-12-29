Bucks man jailed for crack cocaine and heroin supply offences after Aylesbury court hearing

A man from Buckinghamshire has been given a near seven-year jail sentence after a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Saeed Iqbal, 53, of Spearing Road in High Wycombe, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs namely heroin, two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, namely crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property in a hearing on 18 November.

Last Thursday (22 December), Iqbal was given a six years and eight months’ jail sentence at the same court.

Saeed Iqbal

He was also ordered to forfeit money seized from a search at his property and a destruction order was made for the drugs, mobile phones and other paraphernalia Thames Valley Police found him in possession of.

On 24 September 2021, police officers raided the 53-year-old’s home, finding drugs, cash, and items linked to drug supplies.

He was arrested following the search and charged the next day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Joseph Openshaw, of the South Bucks Stronghold Team, said: “Iqbal has admitted to being involved in the supply of class A drugs and through our Stronghold team, we have now brought him to justice.

“Drug dealers cause untold harm in our communities, often targeting the most vulnerable people in society.

“Our Stronghold team will never tolerate such criminality and will continue to proactively target and pursue those who seek to deal drugs.

“Iqbal was a significant player in the supply of drugs and he did this purely for financial gain.

“He has now been sentenced to a significant spell in prison, where he can reflect upon his actions, and we have successfully removed a drug dealer from our community for several years.

“Stronghold’s activity will be both visible and covert, aimed at disrupting and pursuing those involved in the supply of drugs.

“Information from the public around drug supply offences also plays a vital role in development of intelligence to a proactive investigation.

“If you have any information, we would encourage you to report this to us, either online or by calling 101.

