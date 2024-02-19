Two people hospitalised with serious injuries after three-vehicle crash on M40 in Bucks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.

Yesterday morning (18 February), a white Ford transit van, a silver Mercedes E220 and a grey Audi A3 were involved in a collision on the M40 between junction 5 and 4 on the southbound carriageway, near to Stokenchurch and High Wycombe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Bucks Herald within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they both remain.

Police want dashcam footage from the scene

Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, which has left two people with serious injuries, to please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.