Two people hospitalised with serious injuries after three-vehicle crash on M40 in Bucks
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the M40 in Buckinghamshire.
Yesterday morning (18 February), a white Ford transit van, a silver Mercedes E220 and a grey Audi A3 were involved in a collision on the M40 between junction 5 and 4 on the southbound carriageway, near to Stokenchurch and High Wycombe.
Thames Valley Police confirmed that a man and a woman, both in their 40s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, where they both remain.
Detective Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision, which has left two people with serious injuries, to please come forward.
“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case it has captured something that could assist us and get in touch if you have.
“Anyone with information or footage should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240077486.”