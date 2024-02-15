Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New data shows that the number of child sexual offences reported in Thames Valley remains at high levels.

New figures compiled by the NSPCC, obtained via a Freedom of Information request, show that the child sexual offences recorded by police over the past year remain close to record levels.

Data obtained by the child welfare charity totalled 86,962 child sexual offences recorded by police across the UK in 2022/23, which remains one of the highest on record since starting the annual research 16 years ago.

Over 3,000 incidents were recorded by the police in just 12 months

Types of offences included rape, sexual assault, sexual grooming and sexual exploitation. The highest number of crimes where age was known were perpetrated against 11 to 15-year-olds.

In Thames Valley, 3,004 offences were recorded by the police. This represented a 22 per cent decline from the previous 12 months of data collected by the charity.

This comes as the NSPCC launches a new campaign in partnership with the Home Office to tackle child sexual abuse. Through Government funding the helpline is expanding in capacity. Two films have also been authorised in connection with the campaign.

It is a free helpline that can be used by any adult who may have concerns about a child, including professionals who work with children.

Kam Thandi, helpline director at the NSPCC, said: “The high numbers of child sexual offences being reported by police forces across the UK are a warning to us all that more must be done to tackle this abuse.

“This new Helpline campaign, in partnership with the Home Office, will encourage the general public and professionals to reach out with concerns about child sexual abuse. All of us must play our part in protecting children.

“The Helpline deals with concerns about children, no matter how big or small, and we’re encouraging adults to contact us. What is shared could be life-changing for a child experiencing sexual abuse.”

