Two men tragically killed after car hits tree on the A413 in Bucks
Police have launched an investigation into the single-vehicle accident, which happened when a silver Vauxhall Astra left the carriageway on the A413 Amersham Road in Gerrards Cross.
The driver and a further passenger in the vehicle remain in hospital with minor injuries following the crash, which happened at 6.55am on November 28.
Police say the men, who died at the scene, were in their 50s and 20s.
Lead investigator Richard Thorpe, from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Tragically two men have lost their lives in this collision and our thoughts remain with their family at this difficult time.
“The family are being supported by specially trained officers.
“We are appealing for any motorists who may have dash-cam footage of this incident, and also any dash-cam footage of the road conditions at the time or around the time of the collision.
“You can upload any footage via our dedicated portal for this investigation.
“We are very keen to hear from the driver of an unconnected vehicle who may also have lost control at the same location shortly after the fatal collision had occurred.
“Anyone who witnessed this collision can report information online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference 43240575472.”