Two men break man's jaw during brawl at Italian restaurant in Wendover

On Saturday (16 April), a man in his 50s was rushed to John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment, his teeth were loose and he also suffered bruises as a result of the attack.
He has since been discharged from hospital.
Officers believe the assault happened at 11:30pm at Lucca Restaurant on Wendover High Street.
Witness reports state that one of the offenders is a white man in his 60s, with thin grey hair, he was wearing a red t-shirt and a red bomber jacket.
The other offender was wearing a short sleeved, white or light blue shirt, he is white, in his 30s, and described as having dark, short hair, and a full beard.
Investigating officer, Detective Constable Gary Scott, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident to please get in touch.
“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220165032.
“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or via its website.”