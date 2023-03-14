Two litter-picking events have been launched in Aylesbury for the Great British Spring Clean 2023.

Aylesbury Town Council is encouraging people and businesses to get involved in two litter clean up projects.

This year’s mass campaign, from 17 March to 2 April, brings together individuals, community organisations and businesses to make a difference to the environment.

The Great British Spring Clean

Keep Britain Tidy is keen to stress litter picking can be accessible to everybody with the right resources.

Aylesbury Town Council is calling on residents to pledge to pick a bag or more of litter, helping make a huge difference to the environment.

The council is providing litter pick kits, comprising of high vis jackets, litter pickers and bin bags, to those who pledge as well as hosting two community litter picks in Aylesbury:

-Saturday 18 March – meeting outside Walton Court shops from 2pm.

-Sunday 19 March – meeting outside Friarscroft car park from 10:30am.

Litter pick kits will be provided at both events, the council has confirmed. Residents organising their own litter picks can contact Aylesbury Town Council to arrange collection of litter pick kits by emailing [email protected] or calling 01296 425678.

Keep Britain Tidy’s chief executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “The Great British Spring Clean simply would not be possible without the backing of our local authority partners. We are so grateful for the ongoing support from Aylesbury Town Council and residents.

“Now into its eighth year, the Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic way for people to really show their pride in where they live, and connect with like-minded residents, while taking serious and immediate action to protect the environment on their doorstep.

“Local Authorities play a critical role in engaging and supporting volunteers on the ground. Aylesbury can feel proud to see their armies of #LitterHeroes volunteers carrying out these acts of kindness to make the town a cleaner, safer place for our future generations”.

