Winslow goes to the polls with revised Neighbourhood Plan Referendum
Seven years on from the making of the original Winslow Neighbourhood Plan, residents are invited to vote on whether an updated WNP should be adopted
Winslow goes to the polls this week, as residents are invited to vote on the town’s revised Neighbourhood Plan.
Bucks Council has arranged for the referendum on the modified Winslow Neighbourhood Plan (WNP) to take place on Thursday, March 16, at the Royal British Legion, Elmfields Gate, Winslow. Polling will open at 7am and close at 10pm. Residents registered for postal votes should have received those as normal.
Voters will be asked to vote on the question: "Do you want Buckinghamshire Council to use the Neighbourhood Plan for Winslow to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area?"
If the majority of the votes cast are 'Yes', then Bucks Council will proceed to adopt the modified WNP. If not, the existing (2014) WNP will remain in effect.
Winslow was one of the first communities in England to prepare a Neighbourhood Plan, with a massive 60 per cent of the town’s voters turning out for the referendum in 2014 and 98 per cent of votes cast supporting the plan.
A Neighbourhood Plan is the most local component of the area's Development Plan which steers planning decisions that affect the town.
Work to update and modify the Winslow Neighbourhood Plan began in early 2021 and the new draft modified plan was prepared following public consultations.
Copies of the modified WNP, and the existing (2014) WNP are available to view during opening hours at Winslow Town Council's offices and Winslow Community Library, and on the Winslow Town Council website.