Two Aylesbury routes included in planned roadworks across Buckinghamshire this week

Roadworks are planned on two Aylesbury routes this week, Bucks Council has confirmed.

Further improvement work is taking place on the A41 between Bicester Road and Rabans Lane which also affects Paradise Orchard and includes Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

From today (19 December) until Thursday 22 December a contractor will be carrying out snagging works and tidying the site using lane closures.

Two Aylesbury routes will be affected by planning maintenance work this week

The work will start at 9:30am and finish at 3:30pm.

A path closure has been confirmed on Broughton Avenue this week from Richmond Road to Parton Road affecting traffic between Monday and Friday.

It is expected to be completed on 31 January 2023, work will continue on weekdays between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Here is the full list of planned works in Buckinghamshire this week as confirmed by the council, as always some work is weather dependent and subject to change at short notice:

Footway Improvement Works

Broughton Avenue, Aylesbury – From Richmond Road to Parton Road (Monday 17 October to Tuesday 31 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Yarrowside, Little Chalfont (Tuesday 13 December to Tuesday 10 January 2023)

Footway improvement works using a footway closure and give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Network Safety Improvement Works

A413 Whitchurch – From Bushmead Road to Hoggeston turning (Friday 16 December to Friday 23 December)

Lining, road studs and sign installation works using a road closure in operation Monday to Saturday between 10pm and 5am.

Safety Barrier Works

A41 Aston Clinton Bypass, Aston Clinton – From Woodlands Roundabout to Tring Hill Slip Roads (Monday 14 November to Wednesday 21 December 2022)

Safety barrier terminal upgrades and repairs using lane closures and slip road closures in operation Monday to Friday between 9:30am and 3:30pm.

Remedial Works

Nicolas Gardens, High Wycombe (Tuesday 20 December to Wednesday 21 December)

Road marking works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm

Kings Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 20 December to Wednesday 21 December)

Road marking works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Fennels Road, High Wycombe (Tuesday 20 December to Wednesday 21 December)

Road marking works using stop and go traffic management in operation Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs)

A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury (Monday 19 December to Thursday 22 December)