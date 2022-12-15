HS2 warns Aylesbury motorists of abnormal load deliveries impacting traffic in 2023

HS2 Ltd has released a notice warning Aylesbury drivers that it will be shifting abnormal loads in the area next year.

Next year the team behind the high profile rail project will start moving beams which are 30 metres long to its Aylesbury site.

Current plans will see over 20 abnormal load deliveries undertaken so HS2 has the materials it needs to build an overbridge on the A41.

HS2 received collaborated to complete an East West Rail bridge at Calvert

Next year will also see HS2 create a viaduct in Aylesbury as part of the large scale transport project.

Emails were sent to Aylesbury residents yesterday (14 December), informing them of the next phase of construction.

To limit the impact these major deliveries have on traffic, materials will be transported at off peak times, after 8pm in the evening.

The route planned for next year's materials

Currently, the materials are set to be delivered over a three-week period starting on 30 January.

However, a HS2 Ltd spokesman warned: “Due to the number of abnormal loads required for this build, we may be receiving deliveries of this size for the next few months.

“These dates may change due to conditions outside of our control. Please refer to the HS2 website regularly to check for any changes and updates.

“Wherever possible, we will minimise the impact on highway users by coordinating deliveries to avoid peak times.”

The precast beams will be delivered via the M40, where they will exit at Junction 9 for Bicester.

They will then continue their journey on the A41 to enter into our compound via the temporary roundabout, near Fleet Marston.

Residents are advised to check the one.network website as well to check for the most up-to-date traffic information in the Aylesbury area.

HS2 has also created an interactive ‘in your area map’ which can be accessed online, which contains further information on local goings on linked to the project.

People with concerns and questions regarding HS2 are advised to contact the rail service by emailing [email protected] or calling 08081 434 434.

