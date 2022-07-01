Two Aylesbury routes in council's entire list of planned roadworks in Bucks next week

Lamp columns are being replaced on Wedgewood Street meaning parts of the neighbourhood will be cordoned off and traffic calming measures will be in place.

This is scheduled from Monday to Friday next week ( 4-8 July), traffic calming equipment will be operational on the road between 8am and 5pm.

Bucks Council has invested significantly in ongoing road improvement projects

As well as short term work on the Aylesbury street, the major A41 project continues in Aylesbury as well.

Diversions and temporary traffic lights will be used to ease the burden on the A41 by Jackson Road and Dickens Way

Here is the full list of roadworks authorised by the council on weekdays next week, as always some construction is weather dependent and subject to change at short notice:

Traffic delaying measures will be in place on many roads across the county

Surface Dressing Programme:

-Frieth Road, Frieth – From Moor Common to Chalkpit Lane (Bovingdon Green)

(Monday 20 June to Wednesday 6 July)

Surface treatment patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

-Burton Lane, Little Chalfont – From Amersham Road Junction to Roughwood Lane / Lodge Junction

(Monday 4 July to Wednesday 6 July)

Surface dressing headline treatment works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

-Chartridge Lane, Lee Common – From Swan Bottom Cross Roads to Arrewig Lane

(Tuesday 5 July to Thursday 7 July)

Surface dressing headline treatment works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

-Chalkpit Lane/Oxford Road, Marlow

(Thursday 7 July to Friday 15 July)

Surface treatment patching works using a road closure in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Footway Improvement Schemes

-Cedar Avenue, High Wycombe – From Holmer Green Road to Brimmers Hill

(Monday 20 June to Friday 22 July)

Footway improvement works using a footway give and take management system in operation Monday to Friday, 8:00am to 5:00pm

Street Lighting Schemes

-Wedgewood Street, Aylesbury – Outside No. 8, 9, 10, 16, 24, 26, 15, 21, 46, 27 and No. 1, 3, rear of No. 16 Henton Mews and the rear of No. 1 Wedgewood Street

(Monday 4 July to Friday 8 July)

Lamp column replacement works using give and take traffic management in operation Monday to Friday 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Drainage Improvement Schemes

-Hivings Hill, Chesham

(Monday 4 July to Friday 12 August)

Drainage improvement works using a combination of give and take traffic management and multi-way lights at the junctions which will be in operation Monday to Friday between 7:00am until 5:00pm.

There will also be a 24-hour road closure at the junction of Belmont Road with Ridgeway Road from Monday 4 July until Friday 22 July.

Bridge Schemes:

-High Street, Marlow – Marlow Bridge

(Tuesday 5 October 2021 to Tuesday 25 October 2022)

Major bridge refurbishment using a footway closure when appropriate in operation Monday to Friday between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

Highway Infrastructure Projects (HIPs):

-A41 Bicester Road - Rabans Lane to Paradise Orchard including Jackson Road and Dickens Way, Aylesbury

Narrow Lane working on both north and southbound A41, with the inclusion of a temporary traffic light controlled, pedestrian crossing facility on the A41 south of Jackson Road. Both Jackson Road and Dickens Way will be shut to all vehicular traffic at the junction with the A41 to facilitate construction of road widening and road crossings for ducting and the construction of the pedestrian crossing facilities.

The existing roundabout will be removed at the Jackson Road junction and the A41 will become a straight through road. Local diversions will be in place for both Jackson Road and Dickens Way.

Bus services have been notified and are being diverted and temporary stops will be erected along the route.

Advanced signage has been in place since 1 June 2022 and a local letter drop has been completed to immediate residential and commercial properties.