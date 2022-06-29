Aylesbury Vale village experiences power cut after suspected drink driver collides with pylon

A power shortage was reported in Stewkley after a suspected drink driver veered into a pylon knocking it into the road.
Thames Valley Police arrested the man, while Western Power was tasked with restoring electricity in the community.
Police officers were also on hand to make the area safe.
Western Power Distribution confirmed that at least one home in the village near Leighton Buzzard experienced a power cut, half an hour after the police reported the incident just before 9pm.
The electricity provider confirmed all power had been restored to households by 11pm.
