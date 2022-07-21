Triple marathon runners finishing in Aylesbury dedicating gruelling challenge to their father

Half-brothers, Alex Clarke-Dowson and Ollie Marshall, are completing a staggering three marathons in three days, should they survive, their last run ends at The Bell in Market Square.

Tomorrow (22 July), they embark on their first 26.2-mile run, look out for the endurance experts in Aylesbury on Sunday.

Richard Doxey, Alex’s best friend and Andrew Marshall, Ollie’s dad and Alex’s step dad, who are both NHS doctors’ were diagnosed with lymphoma just weeks apart.

In a show of support to these key figures in their lives all proceeds raise from this endeavour will go straight to Lymphoma Action, the only charity in the UK dedicated to the fifth-most common cancer.

The route has been meticulously planned out to include many significant stops along the way.

The first leg of the marathon will take place in Yorkshire where Richard and Andrew were born and raised.

Day two will be through the fundraisers home county of Derbyshire, beginning in Church Broughton and finishing at the Royal Derby Hospital where both Richard and Andrew are currently being treated. The third and final marathon will take place in Buckinghamshire, ending in Aylesbury where Lymphoma Action is based.

The Bell which recently changed hands and is now being ran by a new management team, is putting on a special event to celebrate the runners.

An outside bar, barbeque, and children’s entertainment starts at the pub in central Aylesbury from 12pm.

Alex and Ollie have already raised over £6,000, which will go towards support for people diagnosed with the disease and further research.

The pair’s fundraising page can be accessed online here.

“We want to say a huge thank you to Alex and Ollie” says Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action. “We also want to commend their strength and wish them all the best as they take on this incredible challenge.

"In the UK, 53 people a day receive a lymphoma diagnosis making it the most common blood cancer. Our vision is to ensure nobody has to face lymphoma alone and with amazing people supporting us like this we can move closer to achieving that.”