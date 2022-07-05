New management at popular Aylesbury pub announce plans to make venue family friendly

Sharona Hawkins, Matthew Cooper, and Amie Hicks

A new pub group is running The Bell in Aylesbury which was previously a Wetherspoons outlet.

Since taking over the pub in May ownership and new staff are running a more event-based establishment.

Live sport is now airing at the pub, something which Wetherspoons venues famously don’t invest in.

The Bell

Other events include a monthly quiz, karaoke nights and live music shows every Friday and Saturday.

The pub is now under the Red Cap group umbrella, ownership hopes to renovate the property in October.

Red Cap also owns Broad Leys on Wendover Road.

The Bell

Assistant manager Amie Hicks told The Bucks Herald: “We are trying to give the pub more of a family feel.

"To try and get it away from the old reputation of The Bell.

"We are more event based at the end of the month we are going to be doing a full-on charity family fun day.

"We want people of all ages to feel comfortable and want to come in.

"Before The Bell was very much an older drinkers club, with older clientele, now we do events for all ages.”

Outside of some ‘teething problems’ Amy says the transition has gone well with the pub proving popular in this summer heat.

Matthew Cooper the new general manager at the bar is an experienced hand having worked in the industry for 12 years.

The staff at the pub is a mix of old employees who worked at The Bell when it was a Wetherspoons venue and newcomers brought in with fresh ideas.

Plans are in place to transofmr the look of the pub in October.

Amie added: “Me and Matt loved the appeal [of the pub].

"It is such a big part of Aylesbury and such a beautiful building.

"it has a lot of potential. And we just want to help it reach its full potential.”