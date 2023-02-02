Tring recruitment consultant arrives as latest Love Island contestant on 2023 series

The latest Love Island bombshell to join the cast of the winter 2023 series is a recruitment consultant from Tring.

Casey O’Gorman, 26, entered the villa last night (1 February) alongside fellow new bombshell, Jordan Odofin.

Ahead of entering the South African setting the 26-year-old told producers he would be the "cheekiest boy in the villa".

Casey O'Gorman, photo from ITV

He described himself as: "Very cheeky, naughty, outgoing, ambitious. They’d say I’m very driven at everything I do, I always aim to be the best and come first at pretty much everything. They’d also say I’ve got a big heart, I’m very lovable."

However, Casey didn’t just paint himself as a troublemaker, he also told the ITV2 team: “I feel like now is the time to settle down and find a girlfriend. I’ve always said I want to be married with kids by the time I’m 30. I’m 26, so we are getting there!"

There is already local interest in the current series of the popular reality show with farmer Will Young the betting favourite to win the series.

Aylesbury’s well-known social media influencer is the current favourite to win the show alongside Australian personal trainer Jessie Wynter who he is currently coupled with.

Love Island returned to small screens across the country on 16 January.

This extra winter edition is the first hosted by rising star Maya Jama who took over from Laura Whitmore.

Additional counselling was provided to contestants on this year’s shows amidst welfare concerns and gaslighting claims launched at islanders on previous seasons.

Another new change saw contestants banned from posting on social media throughout the duration of the series.

While islanders had limited access to their phones while away at the villa, friends and family had often posted on their behalf.

This year that is prohibited in an effort to further protect the young adults from potential online abuse as their profiles will inevitably skyrocket.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown was the contestant dumped out of the villa prior to Casey and Jordan’s arrival.

She was the single islander after Tom Clare paired up with Ellie Spence.