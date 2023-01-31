Free PAW Patrol event comes to Friars Square Shopping Centre on Valentine's Day
Youngsters have a chance to see their favourites from the beloved show
Friars Square Shopping Centre has announced a free PAW Patrol event on Valentine’s Day.
Fans of the beloved children’s show will have a chance to meet giant versions of their favourite characters.
Families have 30-minute windows to catch popular characters from the beloved television series which airs on Nick Jr.
Chase, the German Shepherd police dog, and Skye the Cockapoo will come out alternately until 1pm before appearing together at 2pm and 3pm.
Children can also participate in free craft workshops taking place inside the shopping centre.
It starts at 11am and runs until 3.30pm more details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here or its website here.
PAW Patrol is an ongoing hit which has also been brought to the big screen too, when a feature-length movie was released.