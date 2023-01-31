Friars Square Shopping Centre has announced a free PAW Patrol event on Valentine’s Day.

Fans of the beloved children’s show will have a chance to meet giant versions of their favourite characters.

Chase and Skye are visiting the popular shopping centre in Aylesbury.

Skye from Paw Patrol, photo by Derek Pelling

Families have 30-minute windows to catch popular characters from the beloved television series which airs on Nick Jr.

Chase, the German Shepherd police dog, and Skye the Cockapoo will come out alternately until 1pm before appearing together at 2pm and 3pm.

Children can also participate in free craft workshops taking place inside the shopping centre.

It starts at 11am and runs until 3.30pm more details can be found on the shopping centre’s Facebook page here or its website here.