Tring conductor celebrates 50 years as music director at popular classical choir

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A conductor at a choir based in Tring is celebrating the impressive achievement of reaching his 50th anniversary as the group’s music director.

Colin Stevens has spent the last 50 years as the musical director of Tring Choral Society.

He began working with the choir in 1974 when he took over the baton from his father at the age of 27, after completing his formal musical training at Trinity College London, where he studied organ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that during his 50 years, Colin has directed approximately 150 concerts, conducted 1,500 rehearsals, and meticulously organised countless orchestral parts and top professional soloists.

Colin Stevens

He has balanced his time with the choir alongside his work and family life, raising four children with his wife, Jane.

Colin said: "It has been a real privilege for me to have been conducting Tring Choral Society for the last 50 years. I have had the great pleasure of working with an excellent choir, orchestra, and professional soloists on a broad range of repertoire including most of the established choral masterpieces and a number of newly commissioned works. I am particularly grateful for the loyalty and commitment shown by so many singers and the help and support freely given to me along the way.”

To celebrate this significant anniversary, Tring Choral Society will be performing 'Choral Classics,' a selection of Colin’s favourite pieces, at Tring Church on Saturday 6 July at 7:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin in action

Rob Johnston, co-director and choral manager of the BBC Singers, added: “It’s staggering to think that one person would have the dedication, stamina and total commitment of running one choir for 50 years! To have done so with such energy, passion, and joviality is testament to Colin’s ability to inspire generations of singers over so many decades.”