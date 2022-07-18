Christopher Mattin, aged 34, of Dairy Grounds, King's Sutton, Banbury was sentenced on Friday, July 15, for causing Sarah’s death by dangerous driving and also causing serious injury by dangerous driving to an 18-year-old man.

Sarah’s daughter, Ellie, has released the following tribute:

“My mum, Sarah Caroline Jacobs, was a kind hearted, beautiful woman, who always put herself out there to help others by putting them first.

Sarah Jacobs with her daughter, Ellie

“She would go above and beyond for anyone, no matter what.

“She truly had a heart of gold, no matter what battles she was facing in life, she would always have a bubbly positive attitude and a beautiful smile on her face, which would light up any room she walked into.

“She was the only person who I could trust, lean on and go to with anything.

“Losing a parent is something that you will never get over, no matter how old you are but my mum was my best friend, sister and my mum all in one.

“It was always me and her against the world. It is impossible for me to even put into words how much losing my mum has changed not only my life but me as a person, there will always be an empty space in my life where she should have been.

“I still look for her, begging for her to walk through the door, throw her arms around me and tell me everything’s going to be ok.

“She touched the lives of many people, in so many ways, she didn’t deserve for her life to be taken away from her so soon. She will be missed and was loved very much by many people.