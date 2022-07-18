Man who drove 'like a bat out of hell' jailed following fatal collision in Buckingham

Christopher Mattin, aged 34, of Dairy Grounds, King's Sutton, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday (July 15).

He was also disqualified from driving for 15 years and three months with an extended retest required to regain his driving licence at the end of the ban.

Mattin pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing on May 30 to causing the death of Sarah Jacobs by dangerous driving and causing serious injury to an 18-year-old man by dangerous driving.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Mattin who has been jailed for dangerous driving

On May 10 2020, Mattin was driving a green Ford Focus along Stowe Avenue towards Buckingham town centre when he lost control of the car at high speed and collided with a tree.

Sarah Jacobs, aged 39, who was a passenger in the front of the car, died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man, who was a passenger in the back of the car, sustained serious injuries.

Mattin was charged on January 10 this year.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a horrific and completely avoidable collision.

“Mattin chose to get behind the wheel that day, knowing that he was already disqualified from driving.

“He chose to enter the 30mph limit on Stowe Avenue at 91mph, and he knew that he was also under the influence of alcohol and cannabis.

“These dangerous choices killed a woman and maimed a young man.

“The judge described Mattin as ‘a selfish individual with no regard for the rules of the road who drove like a bat out of hell’.

“As drivers, we must never forget that our choices can have lifelong consequences. High speed, drink and drugs all kill.