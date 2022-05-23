Tree-mendous green initiative as fruit trees planted on Buckingham’s Lace Hill

Twenty trees which have been planted at Lace Hill were officially unveiled last week.

The trees, including varieties of apple, pear, cherry and plum, were planted earlier this year at Lace Hill Academy and the nearby Community Centre, in a joint project between Buckingham Town Council and Buckingham & Villages Community Board.

On Friday, May 20, the newly planted area was officially opened, with guests including town councillors, local ward councillors, Community Board members and MP Greg Smith.

From left: Cllr Howard Mordue, Cllr Caroline Cornell, resident Zoe Buckle, MP Greg Smith, Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley and Cllr Patrick Fealey with pupils from Lace Hill Academy.

The aim of the planting is to enhance the local environment for the benefit of residents and to teach children about the benefits of healthy eating and growing your own produce.

Chair of the Buckingham & Villages Community Board, Howard Mordue, said: “We are delighted to support this community initiative which will bring benefits to local people of all ages, from the young children learning about growing and eating healthy foods to the residents who can enjoy the natural beauty of the trees as they grow and mature over the years.

"I would also like to thank Zoe Buckle, who put the idea forward."

The tree planting forms part of the nationwide Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which encourages communities to plant trees as a legacy to Her Majesty The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year.

It also reflects Bucks Council’s commitment to planting more trees as part of its approach to tackling climate change.

Cabinet member for Climate Change and Environment, Gareth Williams, said: “It is great to see so many of our local communities embracing the need for action on climate change and working with us to think proactively about what they can do to help.

" This community initiative in Buckingham is just one of many across the county that will benefit us and future generations.”