Travelodge announces recruitment drive in Bucks and Oxfordshire including 30 Thame positions

Among an estimated 80 available roles 30 jobs are on offer at the company’s head office located in Thame.

The famous budget hotel chain is looking for parents who need to fit a job around the school run, and recent A-Level and University graduates in search of their ideal career.

Travelodge says, the roles will also suit individuals looking at options to rethink, reskill and reboot their careers.

One of the near 600 Travelodge hotels, photo by Kit Oates

As well as needing to hire 80 people locally, the business is looking to appoint over 500 new members of staff across the UK.

Travelodge is after staff to work in nine of its Oxfordshire hotels and workers to fill positions in 10 Buckinghamshire properties.

The hospitality sector is the third-largest employer in the UK.

Travelodge believes it offers one of the few career paths in Britain, where staff can start in entry level positions and rise into management roles.

A company spokesperson said: “Travelodge, is renowned for investing and developing in its people via its dedicated in-house management training programme called Aspire. This programme has helped thousands of entry level staff members climb the career ladder into management.”

Currently, Travelodges runs 597 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain, and employs over 10,000 people.

The popular hotel chain claims it will hire people regardless of their age, experience or background.

Boasting a parents programme, Travelodge says it will offer staff hours that can match the school run.

Travelodge is looking to fill the following positions between Bucks and Oxon:

● Hotel manager

● Assistant hotel manager

● Hotel supervisor

● Food and beverage supervisor

● Kitchen and bar café team member

● Reception team member

● Night reception team member

● Housekeeping team member

● Linen porter

Positions to be filled at the head office vary from administration to management roles in: Customer Services, Finance, IT, Marketing, Property, Revenue, Sales and UK Operations.

Travelodge is also recruiting for six full-time maintenance engineers to join its field team.