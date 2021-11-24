Town beats Gown as annual quiz reaches a nailbiting final in Buckingham

It was a nailbiting final at the annual Town v Gown quiz in Buckingham last Friday.

But the community team finally pipped the University of Buckingham boffins to the to the post in the last round.

The quiz, held in the Royal Latin School's Discovery Centre, was the first to be held for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley presents the trophy to team Town captain Jane Mordue

Attended by more than 70 people, the event was a huge success, raising about £3,000 for the Buckingham branch of Citizens Advice.

University of Buckingham vice-chancellor, James Tooley, introduced the event saying that he "loved both teams to death" and wished both luck.

Representing the university, team Gown comprised Gavin Love, Shouny Mora and Jade Miller, captained by Director of Journalism, Roger Perkins.

The Town team consisted of Jane Mordue, Marilyn Coxhill, Giles Stacey and Leonie Thorogood.

Team Town: from left, Jane Mordue, Leonie Thorogood, Giles Stacey and Marilyn Coxhill, with question setter Alan Heath

The quizmaster was MP for Buckingham, Greg Smith.

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley presented the Bercow Bowl - named after Buckingham's former MP John Bercow, who used to be quizmaster at the annual event - to Jane Mordue as captain of the winning team.

Mrs Mordue, who organised this year's event, said: "At at time when we are coming out of the pandemic, it was wonderful to see so many people turn out to help raise money and enjoy all the fun of the quiz.

"The questions were varied and challenging. Greg Smith did a great job as quizmaster.

Team Gown: Gavin Love, Shouny Mora, Jade Miller and captain Roger Perkins

"A huge thank you to everyone who helped both before and on the night.

"It was a super evening and I have already received letters of thanks from satisfied ‘customers’.

"We were very grateful to the mayor for coming along.

"The Buckingham CAB really does a fantasic job, but it does need your donations, so please help if you can."

Town captain Jane Mordue

Greg Smith said: "It was great fun to act as quizmaster at the Town v Gown quiz in Buckingham.

"Well done to team Town for their victory, and thank you to all who organised and came along to raise funds for a great cause."

Mayor Margaret Gateley added: "A great Town v Gown quiz evening raising funds for BACAB.

"Thanks to all involved, especially Greg Smith, quizmaster, and Alan and Heather Heath, who set the questions, the brave teams in the firing line and Jane Mordue for organising the event."

As captain of the losing team, Roger Perkins, said: "The best team on the night deserved to win.