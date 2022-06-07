Tony and Olivier award-winning musical is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Hit international production, Jersey Boys, is coming to Aylesbury on its latest UK tour.

The Aylesbury showings between 22 – 26 November will close the extensive UK-wide tour.

Blair Gibson, Dalton Wood, Michael Pickering, Lewis Griffiths in Jersey Boys UK & Ireland Tour, photo by Brinkhoff-Moegenburg

Jersey Boys is being performed simultaneously on the West End and touring the UK.

Casting for the Aylesbury shows is yet to be announced.

The current cast includes previous tour alumni Michael Pickering and Lewis Griffiths returning as Frankie Valli and Nick Massi respectively, with Blair Gibson as Bob Gaudio and Dalton Wood as Tommy DeVito.

photo from Birgit and Ralf Brinkhoff

Luke Suri will play Frankie Valli at certain performances.

Also in the cast are Dougie Carter (Hank Majewski), Ryan Carter-Wilson (Swing), Emma Crossley (Mary Delgado), Jordan James (Gyp DeCarlo), Norton James (Norm Waxman), Michael Levi (Bob Crewe), Tom O’Brien (Swing), Nathan Routledge (Swing), George Salmon (Joe Pesci), Ellie Seaton (Lorraine), Daisy Steere (Francine), Amy West (Swing), and Damien Winchester (Barry Belson).

Jersey Boys is written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

As you likely already know Jersey Boys provides audiences with the chance to go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

The cast of Jersey Boys, photo from Birgit and Ralf Brinkhoff

They were just four guys from New Jersey, until they sang their very first note.

Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) says, they had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn’t get enough of.

But while their harmonies were perfect onstage, off stage it was a very different story—a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that’s too good to be true.

Of course, the show is packed with their hits including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My

Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Bye Bye Baby, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

ATG estimates that over 27 million people across the globe have seen Jersey Boys, it has claimed 65 major awards.

Jersey Boys is still going strong after 17 years, it debuted in New York on 6 November 2005.

By the time it closed on 15 January 2017, it was the 12th longest running show in Broadway history.

The Frankie Valli musical enjoyed a nine-year run in London’s West End, which was at the time, the sixth longest musical running in the West End.

This tour will be staged by the entire original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark.

The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose. Casting is by Jill Green.

Six, is returning to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for one week only between 12-16 July.

The award-winning production returns to Aylesbury with a new cast, playing the six queens.

The new touring Queens will be played by Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon), Jennifer Caldwell (Anne Boleyn), Casey Al-Shaqsy (Jane Seymour),

Jessica Niles (Anne of Cleves), Jaina Brock-Patel (Katherine Howard) and Alana M Robinson (Catherine Parr).