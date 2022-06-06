Popular BBC One daytime show is filming at recycling centres in Bucks

Money for Nothing is filming in Bucks today (6 June), at FCC Environment’s High Wycombe and Beaconsfield Household Recycling Centres.

Presenter Sarah Moore will be saving local everyday items at the sites which FCC Environment runs on behalf of Bucks Council.

The Money for Nothing team

She transforms these items into new, valuable products which are then sold, with any profit being returned to the person who originally disposed of the item.

James Reseigh, contract manager at FCC Environment, said: “The concept behind Money for Nothing is a fantastic way to show the public that there is still value in items that people may consider rubbish.

"It has been a pleasure to have the team at our High Wycombe and Beaconsfield sites filming, and we are really looking forward to seeing what the items are transformed into and how much they can get for them when the show airs.”

Sarah Moore in action