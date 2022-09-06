Three people injured in Princes Risborough crash

Emergency service responders rushed to a three-vehicle crash on Longwick Road at 3:15pm.

Three people involved in the crash required medical attention.

The road was closed while the people involved received medical treatment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All three had managed to exit their vehicles before the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene.

South Central Ambulance paramedics treated the injured parties at the scene.