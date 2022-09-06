News you can trust since 1832
Three people injured in Princes Risborough crash

Three people needed medical attention following a road traffic collision on a busy Princes Risborough road yesterday (5 September).

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:58 am

Emergency service responders rushed to a three-vehicle crash on Longwick Road at 3:15pm.

Three people involved in the crash required medical attention.

The road was closed while the people involved received medical treatment

All three had managed to exit their vehicles before the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene.

South Central Ambulance paramedics treated the injured parties at the scene.

While Thames Valley Police officers assisted putting a temporary road closure in place, while treatment was delivered by the paramedics and the emergency services made the area safe.