Three people injured in Princes Risborough crash
Three people needed medical attention following a road traffic collision on a busy Princes Risborough road yesterday (5 September).
By James Lowson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:58 am
Emergency service responders rushed to a three-vehicle crash on Longwick Road at 3:15pm.
Three people involved in the crash required medical attention.
Read More
Read MoreEmergency services attend fear for welfare incident on Buckingham Park in Aylesb...
Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested after woman is strangled and bitten in Aylesbury field
-
2
Dramatic pictures after woman and pets rescued from wrecked car
-
3
Aylesbury businesses were advised to close ahead of large funeral
-
4
Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen yesterday afternoon
-
5
23 demonstrators arrested at Arla Foods protests in Aylesbury
All three had managed to exit their vehicles before the Bucks Fire and Rescue Service arrived on the scene.
South Central Ambulance paramedics treated the injured parties at the scene.
While Thames Valley Police officers assisted putting a temporary road closure in place, while treatment was delivered by the paramedics and the emergency services made the area safe.