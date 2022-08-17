Emergency services attend fear for welfare incident on Buckingham Park in Aylesbury
A road in Aylesbury was closed to traffic, due to an incident at the Buckingham Park estate.
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:34 pm
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:39 pm
Emergency services were called to the incident off Prince Rupert Drive by the balancing ponds near the Buckingham Park entrance.
Police and ambulance remain on the scene.
A police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “This relates to a fear for welfare incident, which has now been safely resolved. As such, we won’t be releasing further details.
"We were called at just after 1pm.”
