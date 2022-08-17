Emergency services attend fear for welfare incident on Buckingham Park in Aylesbury

Emergency services were called to the incident off Prince Rupert Drive by the balancing ponds near the Buckingham Park entrance.

Police and ambulance remain on the scene.

A police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “This relates to a fear for welfare incident, which has now been safely resolved. As such, we won’t be releasing further details.

"We were called at just after 1pm.”

1. mcbhnews-17-08-22-POLICE TAPE stock pic-centupload The road is currently closed Photo: supplied Photo Sales