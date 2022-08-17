News you can trust since 1832
Emergency services attend fear for welfare incident on Buckingham Park in Aylesbury

A road in Aylesbury was closed to traffic, due to an incident at the Buckingham Park estate.

By Reporter
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:34 pm
Updated Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 2:39 pm

Emergency services were called to the incident off Prince Rupert Drive by the balancing ponds near the Buckingham Park entrance.

Police and ambulance remain on the scene.

A police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “This relates to a fear for welfare incident, which has now been safely resolved. As such, we won’t be releasing further details.

"We were called at just after 1pm.”

The road is currently closed

Photo: supplied

