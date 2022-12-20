Three Bucks businesses triumph at national awards ceremony celebrating independent organisations

Three Buckinghamshire businesses have been recognised at a national awards ceremony set up by a popular women’s lifestyle website.

The Dairy in Waddesdon was named the best wedding venue, Pluma in Amersham won best restaurant and The Barn Kitchen in Great Missenden claimed the best cafe award.

On Sunday (18 December), 27 winners were named overall including the three Bucks organisations at the National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.

Pluma in Amersham

Muddy Stilettos is a lifestyle website which is visited by 1.2 million people each month.

It is well-known for handing out annual awards having picked out top businesses for nine consecutive years.

In spring 2022, 765,000 readers voted for their favourite independent businesses.

This year the awards were elevated as instead of just naming winners in 28 UK counties, Muddy Stilettos expanded to launch a ‘best of the best’ competition.

Muddy Stilettos covers everything from best art space to boutique stay, best restaurant to yoga studio.

In November 2022, 135 l Muddy Stilettos national award finalists were announced – and after much deliberation and discussion between Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, and her ‘on the ground’ team of regional muddy editors, overall winners were chosen.

Hero Brown, founder and editor-in-chief of Muddy Stilettos, said: “I set up the Muddy Stilettos Awards nine years ago to give local, lifestyle businesses a chance to shout about how brilliant they are. The quality of the regional award winners has been so high over the years that it made sense to recognise and celebrate ‘the best of the best’ with a National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022. Massive congratulations to all 27 National Muddy Stilettos Award Winners for 2022. You really are inspirational businesses, and your amazing creativity, passion and hard work has made you worthy winners of the inaugural National Muddy Stilettos Awards 2022.”

The Orange Bakery in nearby Watlington was awarded the best local producer gong.