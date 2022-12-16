Aylesbury furniture business 'delighted' after claiming two industry awards

An Aylesbury furniture business is celebrating claiming two industry awards at a recent ceremony.

Simon Taylor Furniture was the recipient of two gongs at the inaugural KBBFocus Awards, held at The Brewery in the City of London on Thursday 1 December.

Advertisement

KBBFocus, which launched in 2020, is an online magazine for the kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and interiors industries.

Simon and Deborah Taylor at the KBBFocus Awards

This year was the first time the lifestyle outlet was able to host an in-person awards ceremony.

Simon Taylor Furniture was recognised twice at the show which was attended by 440 people.

Advertisement

The company based in Bierton designs, makes and installs premium kitchens, bathrooms and furniture.

Advertisement

Simon Taylor Furniture claimed Bathroom Design of the Year for a luxury bespoke en suite bath and shower room created by senior designer, Tony Lister.

The brief for the project was to convert a dark and gloomy 20-year-old bathroom into a spa-like bath and shower room. It features a handmade bespoke vanity and swivel mirrors, together with a shower screen that had to be custom-made to account for the vaulted ceilings.

Advertisement

Company founder, Simon Taylor, attended the awards with his wife, Deborah. He accepted the Apprenticeship Programme of the Year award on behalf of the business.

For the past three decades, the company has run an apprenticeship scheme for local teenagers to become woodworkers and cabinetmakers. In 2021, managing director, Simon Taylor joined forces with his former college, Rycotewood, in Oxford to offer a Level 2 Furniture Manufacturer Apprenticeship: a fully developed programme specifically designed for industry needs.

Advertisement

The course includes intensive one-week training blocks at the college, where the apprentice engages in carefully planned skills development projects. The rest of the time is spent on professional training in cabinet-making at the company workshop.

There are currently two apprentices on the scheme: Lorenzo dell’ Aquila, who joined in October 2021 and Samuel Brandon who started on the same apprenticeship scheme in October 2022.

Advertisement