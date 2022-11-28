News you can trust since 1832
Teenager hospitalised after vehicle collides with tree in Aylesbury

One man suffered ‘serious injuries’ as a result of the collision

By James Lowson
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 9:48am

A teenager required hospital treatment after a vehicle crashed into a tree outside a popular Aylesbury attraction.

At around 12.16am on Saturday (26 November), a black Audi A3 collided with a tree on Wendover Road outside Chiltern View Nursery.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle were both injured in the crash.

One passenger was taken to hospital following the crash

The police have described the incident as a result of dangerous driving and are appealing for witnesses to come forward with information which might help with their enquiries.

Both passengers were 19-year-old men, one of them required hospital treatment for injuries suffered.

His injuries were described as “serious” by Thames Valley Police which has confirmed he has since been discharged from hospital.

Thames Valley Police has also reported that the car involved has a number plate which begins with “VX13”.

Investigating officer, PC Alastair Jarratt, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to please come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220532514.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

