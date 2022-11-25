Police confirm Aylesbury schoolboy offered chocolates and sweets in attempted broad daylight abduction

Police have confirmed an Aylesbury schoolboy was offered chocolates and sweets in an attempted broad daylight abduction on Friday morning (November 25th).

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following the suspicious incident which sparked warnings from the pupil’s school to parents – as reported by The Bucks Herald earlier today.

Advertisement

At around 8am this morning (25/11), the victim, a boy, was walking in the Kingsbrook area of Aylesbury when he was approached by a white vehicle.

Police stock image

The male passenger spoke to the boy and tried to entice him into the vehicle by offering him sweets and chocolates. No attempt was made to grab the boy and the male did not get out of the vehicle.

The boy continued to school where he reported the incident.

Advertisement

Police are treating this as an attempted abduction.

The driver of the van is described as a white man, of average build, in his mid-20s or early 30s, with brown hair.

Advertisement

The passenger was wearing a black balaclava.

They were driving a white Volkswagen Transporter with black markings on it.

Advertisement

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Simon Mountain, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was at a busy time of day, so I’m appealing for anyone that has a dash-cam, doorbell camera or CCTV to see if they have any footage that can help us with our enquiries.

“If you have any information please contact us by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220530921.

Advertisement

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“We understand that this incident sounds very alarming and therefore we would really like to identify the van and its occupants as soon as possible. Thames Valley Police is working with local partners to ensure the safety of our community.”

Advertisement

In a statement to parents, The Kingsbrook School headteacher Nancy Simpson confirmed police had been taking the incident very seriously.

"We have sent an email out as advised by the police to advise children to walk in pairs, holding their mobile phones and to call 999 if at all worried,” she said.

Advertisement