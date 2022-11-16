A new play celebrating the ever-popular 1990s boy band, Take That, is coming to Aylesbury next year.

The Official Take That musical ‘Greatest Days’ is coming to Aylesbury between Monday 6 – Saturday 11 November 2023.

Greatest Days is touring the UK ahead of the release of a major motion picture with the same name.

Coming to Aylesbury in 2023

Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams are starring in the upcoming film, which is set for release next summer.

The tour starts on 5 May to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the five-piece’s first ever UK number one, Pray.

Take That now comprises of just three of the original five members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen.

Formed in 1989, the band had immediate success seeing their first two albums reach number two and one in the charts respectively.

Greatest Days coming soon

Third album Nobody Else took them to the stratosphere selling over six million copies and topping the charts in 11 countries.

Then of course, Robbie Williams left the band, which led to nine years in the wilderness before the remaining four members reunited for 2005’s The Ultimate Tour.

Which proved to be one of the most successful comebacks in the British music history, with Take That going on to release three Number 1 albums in just four years.

Robbie’s return for 2011’s Progress saw them break UK records for the fastest-selling album of the 21st century and quickest-selling tour of all time.

Williams’ second departure, along with that of Jason Orange, left the remaining three members to release III, which was certified platinum. In 2019, the band celebrated their 30th anniversary with the release of Odyssey, a greatest hits album, which reached Number 1, and a UK and European stadium and arena tour.

Greatest Days, is the creation of Tim Firth, who is an award-winning writer and composer, in film, television and theatre.

His extensive theatre credits include the Olivier Award winning musical Our House (West End), the UK Theatre Award-winning This is My Family (Sheffield Crucible), the MEN Award-winning Neville’s Island (Nottingham Playhouse and West End, Evening Standard & Olivier nomination) and Calendar Girls (Chichester Festival Theatre, West End) which broke all British records for a professional and amateur play, was nominated for an Olivier and won the WhatsOnStage Best Comedy Award.

Tim collaborated with lifelong friend Gary Barlow on Calendar Girls The Musical which had a successful run in the West End and then toured the UK and Ireland, winning a WhatsOnStage Award and receiving several Olivier nominations along the way. Tim’s film credits include Calendar Girls and Kinky Boots. Recently, Tim co-created and directed Gary Barlow’s one-man show A Different Stage currently touring the UK following a sold-out West End.

Mirroring the band’s journey, the musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band. The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their heartthrobs one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

It features more than 15 of Take That’s record-breaking songs alongside a heart-warming and hilarious story of love, loss and laughter.