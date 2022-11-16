Television’s Ben Fogle is coming to Aylesbury during his upcoming UK tour.

A date at Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has been confirmed for his new show ‘Wild’.

On Sunday 7 May, 2023, the 49-year-old is hosting a show at the famous Aylesbury venue recounting extreme stories from his tours of the world.

Ben Fogle is coming to Aylesbury on his latest tour

Ben has experienced both uplifting and hair-raising moments during his time creating documentaries and reality series for terrestrial broadcasters.

He is best known for hosting television programmes including: Animal Park, Lost Worlds and New Lives In The Wild.

Ben hopes to leave audiences inspired by sharing tales of hope, possibility and positivity, all of which he learned while touring the globe.

Advertisement

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday (18 November) and can be purchased online here.

Ben will take the Aylesbury audience inside his stunning travels in environments as diverse as the wilderness of northern Sweden, the jungles of Honduras, the hostility of Chernobyl and the mountains of Nepal.

The show will also feature tales of Ben’s experiences dealing with a host of exotic animals in the wild over the years, and how they have changed his life.

He said: “Adventures, expeditions and journeys have helped shape and mould me. They have strengthened me emotionally, physically and mentally and armed me with the skills for life.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to sharing some of those skills and life lessons, as well as the stories of the incredible people and animals I’ve met along the way, when I get out on the road with WILD.

“It could be my biggest adventure yet.”

Previously, the popular presenter completed a sold-out 88 date tour between 2019-2021, with his tales From The Wilderness show.

Ben is an award-winning broadcaster, whose feats include conquering Mount Everest rowing across the Atlantic, and racing through Antarctica.

Advertisement